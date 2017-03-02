Donald A. “Don” Ackerman – February 27, 2017

Donald A. “Don” Ackerman, age 84, a long-time resident of Dover, passed away Monday, February 27, 2017, in Union Hospital, following a long illness.

Born March 18, 1932, in Goshen Township, Tuscarawas County, he was a son of the late August and Helen Brown Ackerman. Don attended New Philadelphia High School and went on to serve in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was wounded in battle and was awarded the Purple Heart, among other medals. Upon his discharge, Don was employed by Cappel Motors, a Lincoln – Mercury dealership in New Philadelphia. He married the former Elsie Price on May 3, 1960, who survives. The couple would celebrate 57 years of marriage this year. Don later went to work for McKnight Trucks (now Allstate Peterbilt) of New Philadelphia, from which he retired.

He was a member of the Dover post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the A.A.R.P. Don loved the outdoors and some of his favorite pastimes were hiking, hunting, fishing and travel.

In addition to his loving wife Elsie, he is survived by his daughter, Rebecca (companion, Cecil McDonald) Duvall of Uhrichsville; and his several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Owen, June Bernhart, Charlotte Foote and Helen Patterson; and by his brothers, Ronald, David and Willard Ackerman.

Honoring Don’s wishes, there will be no visitation or ceremony. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Don, please visit the Obituaries and Flowers link on the Toland-Herzig website.

The family suggests that contributions in Don’s memory be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

