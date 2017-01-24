Donald J. “Butch” Powelson – January 22, 2017

Donald J. “Butch” Powelson 52 of Glenmont died Sunday, January 22, 2017 at his residence.

He was born January 28, 1964 in Dover to Shirley (Masters) Carter of Killbuck and the late Donald Eugene Powelson. He had worked at Heavy Duty Services at Sunbury, was a member of Croton Volunteer Fire Dept. for a number of years, served on the Village of Glenmont Water Board for 2 years, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, racing and spending time with his family.

He was a loving husband, son, dad, grandfather and uncle who is survived by his wife of 25 years, the former Connie L. Neal, his children Gina (Steve) Gardner of Centerburg, Michael (Candi) Belcher of Johnstown and Timothy (Lindsey) Belcher of Galloway, 17 grandchildren Anthony Belcher, Chelsea Smith, Gage Belcher, Jordan Gardner, Paige Belcher, Zoey Belcher, Parker Belcher, Garrett Belcher, Emma Belcher, Ethan Wilburn, Reese Russell, Bryson Russell, Wesley Belcher and Levi, Lydia, Brittany and Brandon, a great grandson Cameron Smith, 5 brothers and sisters Bobbi Jo DeLoss and Willard (Cindy) Powelson both of Johnstown, Lisa Powelson of Killbuck, Jessie (Jeff) Howard of Galion and Donna Powelson of Mt. Vernon and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his brother-in-law Tom Deloss.

Services will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 1:00 PM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home 115 Andreas Drive in Sugarcreek with Pastor Matt Rowe officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday 4-7 PM at the Funeral Home. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home’s website to share a memory and sign the guest register.

