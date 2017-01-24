Donald Richard “Moe” Trimmer – January 22, 2017

Donald Richard “Moe” Trimmer, 83, of New Philadelphia, died Sunday, January 22, 2017 in New Dawn Retirement Community at Dover following a period of declining health while surrounded by his loving family.

A son of the late Paul Eldred and Florence Barbara (Case) Trimmer, Moe was born April 20, 1933 at Dennison, Ohio.

Moe graduated from Dennison High School in 1951. He then entered the United States Army on September 29, 1953 and was stationed in Germany. Moe received his honorable discharge on August 10, 1955.

On July 5, 1953, Moe married the love of his life, the former Virginia Lou Arnold and together the couple raised three children, Beth, Jayne and Richard.

Moe was a hardworking man who worked two jobs at the same time for many years. During his career he worked as a Letter Carrier for the Dennison Post Office then at Belden Brick for 17 years and retired as a custodian with the Claymont City School District after 37 years of service.

Moe was passionate about his family and he enjoyed family cookouts, birthday parties and holidays, especially Christmas. Moe especially cherished his grandchildren and attending their events.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Virginia Trimmer; his children, Beth (Donald) Johnson of Gnadenhutten, Jayne (Randy) Clantz of Dennison and Richard (Lisa) Trimmer of New Philadelphia,; his grandchildren, DJ (Melissa) Johnson of Gnadenhutten, Heather McDonald of Gnadenhutten, James (Christy) Mulheman of New Philadelphia, Vonnie (Scott) Weaver of Uhrichsville, Jarrod (Julie) Mulheman of Cleveland, Ron (Kristin) Mulheman II of Uhrichsville, Launie (Aaron) Tice of New Philadelphia and Kolin Trimmer of New Philadelphia; his great grandchildren, Allija, Brayden, Kyleigh, Penelope, Mila, Bay, Kaitlyn, Austin, Lyla, Eloise, Zoe, Landen and Lillianne; his sisters, Jane Trimmer and Barbara Richardson of Dover; a sister-in-law, Beverly (Jack) Aldergate of New Philadelphia; a brother-in-law, Bill Bower of North Carolina and many nieces and nephews.

Moe was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Maxine West and Mary Lou McCluskey and five brothers, Paul, Robert, Charles “Siki”, Wilbur “BoBo” and Jack.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Moe’s life will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with his nephew, Denny Trimmer Sr. officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in St. James Cemetery at Tuscarawas. Following the committal service, a luncheon will be held in St. James Lutheran Church at Tuscarawas.

The family would like to thank the nurses, aides and staff of New Dawn Retirement Community who were Moe’s angels as well as the family’s angels during his stay there as well as during his last moments. The family would also like to thank Crossroads Hospice for their care and compassion as well.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in memory of Moe by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.

Contributions may be made in Moe’s memory to St. James Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 336, Tuscarawas, OH 44682 or to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685.

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

803 North Wooster Avenue

Dover, Ohio 44622

330-343-6132

www.tolandherzig.com