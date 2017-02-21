Doris E. Fowler – February 19, 2017

Doris E. Fowler, 94, of New Philadelphia, Ohio passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 in the Truman Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia.

A daughter of the late Lyle and Mary Scott, she was born on September 17, 1922 in Newport, Ohio.

She is survived by a son James (Connie) Kinsey of New Philadelphia, Ohio and four grandsons; John (Nancy) Kappeler of California, Jerry (Julie) Kappeler of Nevada, Jamie (Jennifer) Kappeler of Kansas, and Michael (Joanna) Kinsey of Xenia, Ohio; a great grandson, Parker and great granddaughter, Charlotte of Xenia, Ohio. She is also survived by a brother Gale (Ruthann) Scott of Midvale, Ohio and four sisters, Lola Milligan of Dennison, Faye Orr, Eleanor (Lou) Lee both of Uhrichsville, and Janice (Donald) Stevens of Newport, Ohio; a son in law, Larry Kappeler of New Philadelphia; two sisters in law, Leanna Scott and Thelma Kinsey both of Dover and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Kappeler; a granddaughter, Katherine Kinsey; her first husband Dean Kinsey who died in 1961 and her second husband, William Fowler who died in 2008 along with three brothers, Carl, Raymond, and Robert Scott.

Doris was a longtime member of the Mount Carmel Methodist Church near Stillwater.

Pastor James McConnell will officiate funeral services on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 beginning at noon in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory at Dover. A reception will follow in the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11am until the time of service. Cremation will follow the services and a private burial will be held at a later date in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery near Stillwater. Those unable to attend or who may wish to express a fond memory of Doris can sign the online guestbook by visiting the “obituaries and flowers” link on the funeral home website atwww.tolandherzig.com

Memorials may be made to the Community (Truman) Hospice House, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

803 North Wooster Avenue

Dover, Ohio 44622

330-343-6132

www.tolandherzig.com