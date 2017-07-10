Dorothy C. Weaver – July 9, 2017

Dorothy C. Weaver 87 of Fresno died Sunday, July 9, 2017 at Oak Pointe Nursing Home in Baltic.

She was born July 3, 1930 in Tuscarawas County to the late Dewey and Florence (Domer) Reidenbach. She had worked at the Genie Plant in Baltic, a homemaker and was a member of St. Peter’s Fiat United Church of Christ.

She was married on November 1, 1950 to Melvin W. Weaver who died September 8, 2002. She is survived by her 6 children; Violet Olinger of Baltic, Donald (Cheryl) Weaver of Dover, Nancy Regula and Roy Weaver both of Fresno, John (Kathy) Weaver of Beach City and Shelly (Mike) McGuire of Fresno; her brother Gary Reidenbach of Baltic, 3 sisters Elsie Kaser of Millersburg, Verda Erb of Baltic and Carol (Robert) McDonald of New Philadelphia, she will be greatly missed by her 17 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and awaiting the arrival of her First great great grandchild in October. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a granddaughter, 2 great grandsons, an infant sister and 4 brothers Paul, Wayne, Dale and Roger.

Services will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 1:00 PM at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Fiat with Rev. Dennis Landow officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday from 11-1 at the Church prior to Services. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home’s website to share a memory and sign the guest register.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com