Dorothy J. “Dottie” Miller – October 18, 2017

Dorothy J. ”Dottie” Miller 85 of Walnut Creek died Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at Walnut Hills Nursing Home in Walnut Creek following a period of declining health.

She was born June 2, 1932, in Stark County to the late Norman and Helen (Little) Rebillot. Dottie worked for 25 years as a cook at the Walnut Creek School before she retired. She was a member of the Walnut Creek Mennonite Church and enjoyed traveling with the Holmes County Men’s Chorus. She enjoyed collecting Angels and Snowmen and doing crossword puzzles.

She was married November 8, 1948, to Keith Miller who died June 30, 2002. She is survived by her children; Kathy (Bob) Weaver of Berlin, Peggy (Paul) Swartzentruber of Millersburg, Brian (Reneda) Miller of Orrville and Marsha (Steve) Troyer of Sugarcreek, 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and a sister Jean Binkley of PA. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her infant daughter Helen Catherine, 3 grandsons Rob, Paul, and Nate and great-granddaughter Abigail.

Memorial Services will be held on Monday, October 23, 2017, at 11 AM at Walnut Creek Mennonite Church with Pastors Don Hamsher and Matt Weaver and Chaplain Matt Rowe officiating. Family burial will be in the Church Cemetery prior to the Services. Friends may call on Sunday 4-7 PM at Walnut Creek Mennonite Church. Memorials may be made to Walnut Creek Mennonite Church PO Box 182 Walnut Creek, Ohio 44687. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

