Dover Electric Joins AEP Lines

Mary Alice Reporting:

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) An electrical project continues for a Southside connection to the power grid with AEP in New Philadelphia.

Council approved the south side power connection in January 2016 to provide increased and improved electric reliability of Dover’s system.

Service Director Dave Douglas says the city is connected with the power grid on the northern area of the Tuscarawas River, and this will be an addition on the 69KV sections being installed from an AEP substation.

Douglas explains the project allows for a redundant connection, one at the north end of the city and one at the south end.

Council approved for bids to be advertised for technical assistance for the intertie not to exceed $150,000.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2016