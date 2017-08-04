Dover Football Team Experiences HOF Game

Michaela Madison Reporting

(August 4th) Canton, Ohio – The Dover Football Team is once again a part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame experience.

Lisa Fisher, a football mom and fundraising member, says each year the team helps the Hall sell yearbooks at the game.

“The Hall of Fame had asked our Mother’s Club about three years ago to get involved in helping to sell their yearbooks. And that our group get some of the percentage from the selling of those yearbooks.”

Colleen Smith, also member of the Mother’s Club added that the experience is one of a kind for the team.

“It’s been a really good team bonding thing for our team because the boys come together and meet these players and really get to experience a really neat experience there at the stadium. Being on that field and in that stadium where pro football players are playing. I think it really gives them a vision and excitement for their team.”

The team gets 10 percent of the yearbook proceeds.

The team will be back at the stadium Saturday night as they continue to sell yearbooks before the 2017 Enshrinement Ceremony.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017