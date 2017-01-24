Dover Home Searched in Recent Theft

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Dover, Ohio) An investigation is underway after a theft was reported at scrap metal business.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Officials say a truck was reportedly stuck on the RJ Corpman railroad tracks near Progressive Foam Technologies. When Deputies arrived the truck was no longer at the location, but tire tracks and metal where found along the tracks.

The truck was located on E. Front Street in Dover and an item from the reported theft at Wallick Scrap Metal was recovered at the home, during a search around 8:30am.

Charges will include criminal trespassing and damaging.

