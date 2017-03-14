Dover Murder Trial Gets Pushed Back

Mary Alice Reporting:

The man accused in the death of a Dover man will not be in court now until June.

Jeff Colaiacovo was supposed to be on trial later this month, but Prosecutor Ryan Styer says during a pre-trial the case was granted a continuance to allow a DNA expert additional time to analyze the state’s results.

Colaiacovo is charged in the October death of Arlie Gooch, who was found dead in his garage. Charges against him include four counts of aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, aggravated robbery, and felonious assault.

He is facing life in prison if convicted on the aggravated murder charges. He remains in the Tuscarawas County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Colaiacovo also has several additional indictments pending.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017