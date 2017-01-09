Dover Native Shocked by Southern Snow Storm

Michaela Madison Reporting

A Tuscarawas County native is stunned by the reaction to a little snow in the south.

Over the weekend southern states were hit by a very uncommon snow storm, some worse than others.

Julia Bartz, originally from Dover, now lives in Durham, North Carolina. She said she thought she gave up snow days in high school.

She said schools and even businesses began closing as early as Friday morning. The snow, didn’t hit her area until that night around 9:00 p.m.

The roughly inch of snow and some ice closed the business she works for on Saturday, marking her first ever ‘work snow day.’

Bartz added the storm created a panic. People rushed to the grocery store to buy water, eggs, bread and other items they feared they’d be unable to get for days.

