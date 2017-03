Dover Passes $62.9 Million Budget

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Dover, Ohio) Dover’s 2017 budget is now in place. City Council approved the $62.9 million budget on Monday night.

The amount includes appropriating funds to capital improvement projects and various departments as well as $9 million for the general operating fund.

Officials also set aside $240,000 for street paving and $118,000 for the city’s riverfront park project.

