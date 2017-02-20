Dover PD Thanks Residents for “Watching Out for Each Other”

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Dover, Ohio) The Dover Police Department is thinking residents for watching out for each other.

Officials took to Facebook to commend local residents for working to keep city neighborhoods a safe place to live.

This comes following multiple reports of break-ins around the area of Tremont Avenue last week.

In the post officials noted they have stepped up patrols in residential neighborhoods and have increased the number of traffic stops “in an effort to mitigate crime and help you feel safe in your homes.”

Police official also added clarification on the recent break-ins reported in the police logs.

At least one of the reports turned out to be a false alarm and the department has not responded to any burglaries in which someone was inside the home at the time.

A neighborhood watch group has been created following the reports made late last week.

