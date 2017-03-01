Dover Receives MWCD Grant

Mary Alice Reporting:

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Half million dollars in grant funds approved throughout several area counties.

Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District Director of Administrative Services Barb Bennett explained that the grant funding from the Partners in Watershed Management is available to any community or organization within the district’s 18 county coverage area.

Among the nine applicants who received funding, the City of Dover was awarded $12,500. The money will go toward a quality monitoring study at the Dover Low Head Dam on the Tuscarawas River.

The total cost for Dover’s project is over $18,000.

