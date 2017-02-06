Dover Rotary Launches Annual Carnation Sale

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Dover, Ohio) The Dover Rotary Club is announcing the start of the annual carnation sale, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Members are now accepting pre-sale orders for delivery February 10th-12th.

They’ll also be out selling carnations from the parking lots of Softie’s in Dover and at Funday’s on the boulevard in New Philadelphia February 10th from 4 p.m. – 6p.m.

Or, you can pick up your unique box of carnations on February 12th from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Dover Public Library during their Overdue Open House.

Carnations bouquets are prepared by students in the Buckeye Career Center’s floriculture department.

Each box is $20 and proceeds benefit the Dover Rotary’s many philanthropic projects including college scholarships and the student exchange program.

