Dover is the Safest City in Ohio

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Dover, Ohio) Reports generated through the most recent SafeWise survey indicate Dover is the safest city in the State of Ohio.

The rankings were released on May 22nd and 2017 marks the second consecutive year Dover has made the last.

But, officials note Dover climbed to the number one safest city in the state from the number 10 spot last year.

Dover also ranks as the 24th safest city in the nation.

According to census reports, Dover has roughly 12,800 people. The SafeWise survey notes the city has 0.47 violent crimes and 2.95 crimes per 1,000 capita.

Cities were chosen following the review of 2015 FBI crime report statistics and population data.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017