Dover Sends Dairy Queen Legal Notice

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Dover, Ohio) The Dover School district is making a final attempt to come to a property purchase agreement for the construction of the new high school.

Superintendent Carla Birney said the district will serve the owners of the Dairy Queen a notice of intent to acquire property.

She explained that the property is a central part of the plan and added that if the property owners refuse the latest offer; the district may take legal action.

The district has reached purchase agreements with 15 of the 16 properties and has closed on 9. Birney adds as of now, everything is on time with a plan to start demolition this summer.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017