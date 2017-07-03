Drinking Water at Risk after Rollback of Clean Water Rule

(Ohio) Federal agencies are proposing the first of two steps to roll back the legal safeguards protecting waterways in Ohio and around the nation.

The Trump Administration announced plans to repeal the Clean Water Rule, which conservation and wildlife groups say would threaten the health of streams, rivers, and lakes in Ohio and other states – and drinking water for millions.

Frank Szollosi with the National Wildlife Federation in Ohio says the rule protects the drinking water sources for one in three Americans. He points out that it was just three summers ago when an algal bloom poisoned the drinking water supply of 400-thousand people in the Toledo area.

Szollosi adds waters protected under the rule support the fishing and hunting economy, worth over 200-billion dollars, and the one-and-a-half million jobs it supports. Some agribusinesses and manufacturers have criticized the Clean Water Rule as federal overreach.

The Trump Administration says the rule review is in the national interest to keep waters free from pollution, while at the same time promoting economic growth and reducing regulatory uncertainty.