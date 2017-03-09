Drivers Are Uneasy About Self-Driving Cars

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) A new AAA report reveals that the majority of U.S. drivers aren’t too sure about eventually sharing the road with fully self-driving cars.

Herman Jenkins with AAA explained that according to the report, 59% want the technology in their next vehicle, but 54% of drivers feel unsafe with eventually sharing the road with cars without human drivers.

The report also indicates that millennials seem to be more comfortable with the idea than other generations. Herman attributed this to the life of technology they have grown up in.

He noted AAA’s support of advancing the technology.

“Autonomous vehicles have the potential to improve safety. We have over 35,000 fatalities per year on the road and most of it is caused by human error.”

But he added that AAA supports the gradual, safe introduction of these technologies to ensure that American Drivers are informed, prepared and comfortable with the change.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017