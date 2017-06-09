Drug Arrests Made in Sugarcreek

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Sugarcreek, Ohio) After an early morning drug raid, two men are in custody.

Sugarcreek Police Chief Kevin Kaser says the warrant was executed at 7:30 Friday morning. He explains agencies assisted in the raid at 123 MooMaw Drive and around 10 people were inside the home.

Kaser says a large amount of items were seized.

“Over 2 pounds of marijuana, 6 ounces of shrooms, very large quantity of prescriptions pills, a large amount of firearms, approximately $9,000, multiple grams of BHO, and multiple grains of marijuana grindings.”

36-year-old Timothy McWilliams and 24-year-old James McWilliams were taken into custody and were charged with drug trafficking and possession of felony drugs.

