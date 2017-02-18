Drug Awareness Program Focuses on the Youth

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Magnolia, Ohio) An area drug awareness agency is hosting event next week to speak directly to kids.

The Sandy Valley Drug Awareness Initiative will hold a community event on Tuesday at the Sandy Valley High School in Stark County.

The program will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the high school Auditorium.

The event will focus on youth drug prevention and education and parents, caregivers, youth, police, behavioral health officials and others are encouraged to attend.

State Director of the ‘Stark Talking Program,’ Sarah Smith, will also be giving a presentation during the event.

