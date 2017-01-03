Drug Banning Effort in Coshocton

Mary Alice Reporting:

20 traffic stops and 16 citations, the results of a drug prevention effort over the weekend.

Coshocton County Sheriff officials and Ohio State Patrol Troopers partnered in the four hour effort. The enforcement involved intense police presence in areas of known drug activity.

A couple stops yielded drugs, and remain under investigation.

The Coshocton Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information can call their main office, message them on Facebook, or call the tip line at 740-623-TIPS(8477).

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2016