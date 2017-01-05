Drugs Found During Traffic Stops

Mary Alice Reporting:

Troopers discovered and seized drugs during two traffic stops on I-77.

The stops were made by the Ohio State Highway Criminal Patrol on December 29th.

The first stop, conducted just before 3pm, was for a marked lane violation. A drug canine alerted to the vehicle, and during a search seven sealed bags of marijuana were located. Reports indicate the eight pounds of marijuana taken valued at $8,000. The suspect, 49-year-old Christopher Frank of California was taken to the Tuscarawas County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana.

Troopers found methamphetamine after stopping a second vehicle for speed and lane violations around 3:30 pm.

There were two suspects and Troopers identified the odor of raw marijuana from inside the vehicle. The driver was placed in the back of a cruiser, and according to reports the passenger, 31-year-old John Bell of Akron, attempted to flee on foot.

After trying to destroy evidence, Bell complied with commands to stop. He was taken into custody without incident. Bell was transported to the Tuscarawas County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in methamphetamine. The amount of meth seized is valued at $9,500.

