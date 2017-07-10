Drugs Seized Near Uhrichsville Dam

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Uhrichsville, Ohio) Police respond to possible drug trafficking location and seize suspected spice.

Tuscarawas County L.E.A.D Taskforce Detective Sgt. Phil Valdez says on Wednesday, July 5th an Uhrichsville Police Officer noticed David Scott sitting near the dam as another individual approached. Valdez adds the Officer witnessed a possible drug hand-off.

“I went down there with another Detective from our office and just approached them while they were at the dam. When I walked up to the vehicle I observed Mark Enochs. He was actually smoking spice as I walked up to the vehicle.”

After given consent to search the vehicle, a small amount of spice was taken from Scott and Enochs.

Valdez adds the drugs have been sent to the Crime Lab to be tested and both men were released and told not to go back to the Uhrichsville Dam.

