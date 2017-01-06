Drugs Seized from School Locker

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Sandy Township, Ohio) An investigation is underway after drugs were found inside a student’s locker.

Few details about the incident have been released, but Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a school in Sandy Township just before 1:00 Thursday afternoon.

A teacher reported he could smell an odor associated with marijuana coming from a locker near his room.

School administrators searched the locker and found illegal substances.

Sheriff’s deputies then seized, photographed and placed the paraphernalia into evidence.

A report has since been sent to the juvenile prosecutor for possible charges.

