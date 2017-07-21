Drugs Seized after Search Warrant

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 21st) Coshocton COunty, Ohio – A total of 9 adults were taken into custody following a search warrant.

Detectives with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant on Wednesday at a home in the 200 block of N. 3rd street in the city.

Seized were a large amount of prescription drugs, cash, and drug related items.

Initially, 3 females and 6 males were taken into custody; however, all but 3 males were released. The three who remain in custody are being held pending formal charges.

Assisting in the investigation are the Coshocton SRT and the Prosecutor’s office.

The Coshocton county sheriff’s office continues with their investigation.

