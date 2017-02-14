Dylan Paul Starnes – February 11, 2017

Dylan Paul Starnes, 25, of Athens, passed away from medical complications of a fall, in Akron City Hospital on February 11, 2017.

Born May 18, 1991 in Aultman Hospital, Dylan was the son of Paul A. and Penny J. (Blake) Starnes of Sherrodsville.

After graduating from Claymont High School, Dylan continued his formal education at Hocking College where he received Associate Degrees in Construction Management – Commercial and Residential Electricity. He was very proud of his education. He worked as a self-employed contractor for Pro-Kos Rentals. Dylan was a dedicated employee, taking great pride in his work.

Dylan had a caring and loving heart knew no stranger, and always saw the good in others. He was happiest when he was with his family and friends; his home was always open for people to come and be together. Dylan’s spirit was always uplifting and positive. He loved to fish, listen to music, ride dirt bikes; but most importantly, spend time with those most important to him.

He will be deeply missed by his parents, Paul and Penny Starnes; his brothers, Shane (Leslie) Blake of New Philadelphia, Tad (fiancé, Jenn Williams) Starnes of Nelsonville, O., and Dalton (fiancé, Chelsea Marshall) Starnes of Midvale; his nephews, Cael, Gaven, and Karter Blake and Brayden Schwartz; his favorite companion, Ox; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Dylan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Betty Starnes, Kenneth Blake and Eileen (Red) Huff; and his uncle, Danny Blake.

Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. A service celebrating Dylan’s life will be held in the funeral home Thursday beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia.

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory

116 Second Street NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

Geib Funeral Service

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622

Geib Pet Crematory

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622