E. Eileen Maurer – February 13, 2017

E. Eileen Maurer, 90, of Dover died at her home on Monday, February 13, 2017.

Born November 25, 1926 in Malta, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Emmett and Jennie Riley Hann. Eileen was also preceded in death by 12 brothers and sisters.

She had worked at Conley’s and JC Penney’s in Dover for many years. In her spare time she enjoyed sewing, baking, flower gardening and caring for her family.

Eileen is survived by her loving husband, and best friend of 67 years, Jack Maurer, whom she married on September 9, 1949; daughter, Sherry Abbuhl of Las Vegas; son, Jeffrey (Julie) Maurer of Dover; four grandchildren, Jessica Stolz of Bellaire, Mistee Bridgeman of Mulberry, Florida, Donald (Jillian) Abbuhl III of Las Vegas, Nicole (Nic) Bazey of Waynesburg and eight great grandchildren.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. There are no services or calling hours. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Eileen may do so by visiting the online obituaries and flowers link on the funeral homes website.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.

