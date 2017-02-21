E. Venette Mason – February 19, 2017

E. Venette Mason, age 87, of Dover, died Sunday, February 19, 2017 in Park Village Health Care Center following a period of declining health.

Born in the Schoenbrunn area of New Philadelphia in 1929, Venette was a daughter of the late Frank and Blanche (Miller) McClean.

She was a 1947 graduate of New Philadelphia High School and furthered her education at Mount Union College where she studied Business. In February, 1950, Venette married Vernon Mason. Together the couple operated Saltwell Stables and Saltwell Western Store at New Philadelphia, a business which remains owned and operated by family today.

In addition to her life in business, Venette was a longtime member of Winfield United Methodist Church, and the Eastern Star. She was a life member of the Ohio Quarter Horse Association, the American Quarter Horse Association, and a founding member of the former Tuscora Saddle Club. She and Vernon were also familiar faces in Wallick’s Auction Center at Strasburg.

To her family and friends, Venette will be remembered as a wonderful cook and piano player who also loved to mow grass, garden and can foods. She was always a source for news and information when visiting with family and friends.

She’ll be missed by her daughter, Sally (Jay) Puzacke of New Philadelphia; and her son, Jeffrey (Linda) Mason of Dundee; four grandchildren, Scott Puzacke, Justin (Stephanie) Mason, Molly (Brad) Pfeiffer, and Natalie Mason and two great-granddaughters, Maria and Audrey.

In addition to her parents, Venette was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Vernon Mason who died in 2010.

The family will greet guests on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 from 4-7 PM in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. A service celebrating Venette’s life will be led by Pastor Lu Ann Youngman in Winfield United Methodist Church on Thursday at 11 AM . Private burial will follow. A meal and fellowship will be shared by all in the church social hall following the service, where the family will return to greet guests.

Memorial contributions the Winfield UMC Sr. High Youth Activity Fund in care of Winfield United Methodist Church, 5247 SR 516 NW Dover, OH 44622.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Venette by visiting the funeral home’s website at www.GeibCares.com

