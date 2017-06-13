Elderly Couple Murdered in Stark County

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Lake Township, Ohio) An investigation is underway just north of Tuscarawas County after an elderly couple was found dead in their home.

Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier confirmed at 4:20 p.m. Monday investigators arrived to the scene of a double homicide in the 1300 block of Mt. Pleasant NW in Lake Township, about 20 minutes north of Canton.

He explained during a press conference in Canton Monday night, a man discovered the bodies of his father and step mother after trying to reach them by phone most of the day.

Sheriff Maier explained the gunshot victims have been identified as 71-year-old Rogell Johns II and his wife, 64-year-old Roberta Johns.

Investigators note there were no signs of forced entry, which leads them to believe the victims knew their attacker.

The department has confirmed a person of interest is in custody.

