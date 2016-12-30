Election Board Requests Technology Funding

Mary Alice Reporting:

If funding is approved, local election precincts could see new voting machines.

Tuscarawas County Board of Elections Chairman Tom Hisrich says the current system has been in place for at least 10 years and that technology has changed.

He adds they meet with the County Commissioners who are interested in moving forward but cost is always a factor. There are two companies who produce voting machines, but there is no timeline for purchasing.

Hirsrich comments new machines would be needed at all precincts, and the preliminary number is 62 machines.

