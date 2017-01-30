Electrical Spark Causes Dover Blaze

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Dover, Ohio) An electrical fire is to blame for thousands in damage to a home in Dover.

Dover Fire Captain Brooks Ross explained that crews were called to South Avenue around 9:30 Sunday night.

He said when they arrived smoke was pouring out of the windows of the upstairs and attic of the home. Everyone was already out of the home so crews were able to immediately focus on putting out the fire, which took about 20 minutes.

Crews continued work for roughly an hour to make sure all of the hot spots were also extinguished, then they began investigating to determine what ignited the flames.

Ross said the investigation lead them to a light fixture in an upstairs bedroom. Investigators concluded a wire spark caught the insulation and the fire spread through the walls and into the attic.

No one was injured, but the fire caused around $50,000 to $75,000 in damage to the roof and contents inside the home.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017

This slideshow requires JavaScript.