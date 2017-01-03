Eli N. Yoder – December 31, 2016

Eli N. Yoder 69 of Dover and formerly of Sugarcreek died Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia.

Eli was ill the last few months with pulmonary disease. He was born January 15, 1947 at home in Wayne County to the late Noah J. and Fannie E. (Troyer) Yoder.

He was retired from Robin Industry Holmco Division after 31 years. He was a charter member of Grace Mennonite Church at Berlin and enjoyed hunting.

He is survived by his wife, the former Miriam Troyer whom he married May 2, 1970; his brother Jacob (Mary) Yoder of Apple Creek; sisters Susan and Edna of Winesburg, Ella (Ervin) Streicher of Canada, Lovina Hershberger of Dundee, Verna Coblentz and Esther (Ervin) Raber both of Millersburg and Martha (Aden) Troyer of Fredericksburg, brothers-in-law Charles Speck and Melvin Sommers and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters Dalia Speck and Mary Sommers and 2 brothers-in-law Freeman Coblentz and Henry Hershberger.

Services will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Grace Mennonite Church with Pastor Larry Kaufman, Asst. Pastor Wesly Miller and Minister David Hershberger. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday 1-3 and 5-8 PM at the Grace Mennonite Church and on Tuesday from 9-10 AM at the Church prior to services. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home at Sugarcreek. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home’s website to share a memory and sign the guest register.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com