Elva F. “Mac” McKenzie – June 8, 2017

Elva F. “Mac” McKenzie, 91, of Dover died Thursday, June 8, 2017 in the New Dawn Retirement Center at Dover.

Born September 5, 1925 in Midland, Maryland she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Effie Sires. Mac was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert McKenzie on January 8, 1990; son, Richard “Dick” McKenzie; two sisters and a brother.

She retired as a Registered Nurse in 1987 from Union Hospital following 39 years of service. Mac enjoyed baking and making candy for her loving family.

She is survived by her children, Robert (Debbie) McKenzie, Sharon (Bruce) Daniels both of Dover, Mark (Martha) McKenzie of Florida, Kim (Bruce) Grimm of South Carolina; brother, Thurman Sires of Maryland; 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 13th at 10:00 am in the Dover Burial Park with Pastor Jason Rissler officiating. There are no calling hours. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Mac may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral homes website.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.

