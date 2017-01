Emergency Call for Blood and Platelet Donors

Michaela Madison Reporting

The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors.

Officials say the emergency need comes after about 37,000 fewer donations were given in November and December than expected.

They say donations are critical to the lifesaving treatments for many patients.

For more information or to donate you can download the blood donor app, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-red-cross to make an appointment.

