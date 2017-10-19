Employees Take Over Supermarkets through Stock Ownership

Mary Alice Reporting

(Thursday, October 20th) Employees of 13 Buehler supermarkets have purchased the stores through an employee stock ownership program (ESOP).

In a release, E&H Family Group, parent company of Buehler’s, announced the sale and note during transition, all 2,100 employees will stay at the stores and that eligible employees will become owners through the stock program.

The ESOP will be operated by Dan Shanahan, who will serve as president and CEO, Rick Lowe will be the executive vice president and CAO, and Mike Davidson will be executive vice president of store operations.

All 13 stores are set to remain up at their current hours of operation.

The release states the sale will not have an impact on the E&H Hardware Group and will continue operations under the ownership of the Buehler family.

The first Buehler’s Fresh Foods grocery store was founded in 1929 with the first store in New Philadelphia. The supermarket since expanded into Dover, Wooster, Coshocton, and other locations in the state.

