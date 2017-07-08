Enforcement Numbers Reported for July Fourth Weekend

Mary Alice Reporting:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting that statewide over 10 people lost their lives during the July 4th weekend.

The reporting period began Friday, June 30 and ended Tuesday, July 4. The Patrol reports 17 people lost their lives and that impairment was proven to be a factor in five of those crashes.

In total, 908 arrests for impaired driving and 624 for drug-related charges. Patrol Troopers responded to 807 crashes and assisted over 5,000 motorists.

During last year’s reporting period, there was a total of 12 fatal crashes that killed 13 people.

Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017