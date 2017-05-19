Enos M. Miller – May 18, 2017

Enos M. Miller 76 of 3654 CR 70 Sugarcreek died Thursday, May 18, 2017 at his residence following a brief illness.

He was born April 11, 1941 in Holmes County to the late Melvin D. and Mary (Raber) Miller. He is retired from Yoder Lumber and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

He was married to the former Mary A. Troyer on February 6, 1964 and she died on September 1, 2015. He is survived by his 5 children; Emanuel E. (Karen) Miller of Sugarcreek, Esther E. (Leroy) Miller of Millersburg, Ray E. (Laura) Miller of Sugarcreek, Marvin E. (Mary) Miller of Baltic and Leroy E. (Katie) Miller of the home, 36 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 2 sisters Sarah (Dan) Raber of Millersburg and Lydia (Jake) Graber of James Port, Missouri, his brother Jonas (Anna) Miller of Baltic, his sister-in-law Katie Miller of Apple Creek and his brother-in-law Henry Mast of Millersburg. In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by 2 granddaughters Wilma and Cheryl, a brother Dan and a sister Susie.

Services will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 9:00 AM at the Miller Residence with Bishop Aden R. Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Yoder Cemetery in Clark Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime after 1:00 PM on Friday and anytime on Saturday. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home at Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com