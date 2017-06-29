Erma L. Stephan – June 26, 2017

Erma L. Stephan, 80, of Dover died Monday, June 26, 2017 in the Park Village Health Care Center.

Born November 1, 1936 in Rinards Mill, Ohio she was a daughter of the late EJ and Lavina Law Blair. Erma was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl F. Stephan and son in law, Thomas Jones.

She is survived by her daughter, Annette Jones of Dover; granddaughters, Jackie (Dale) Kandel, Tina (Ben) Armstrong; four great grandchildren; sisters, Minnie (Leland) Haney, Clara Jean (Charles) Saffell and brother, Homer (Marge) Blair.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 3rd at 11:00 am in the Ridgecrest Memory Gardens. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice at 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr e, Uniontown, OH 44685.

