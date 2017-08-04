Exhibit Honoring NBC Sunday Night Football Revealed

Big Z Sports Reporting

(August 4th) Canton, Ohio – Our in depth coverage of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival continues thanks to The Parkway Auto Superstore in Dover:

A new interactive exhibit gallery is now open at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

HOF President, David Baker ushered in the on-air team of Al Michaels, Chris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya Friday afternoon.

Tafoya shared her thoughts on the new improvements at the Hall with the Big Z Sports team.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football coverage recently recorded its record sixth consecutive TV seasons as prime-time television’s #1 show.

The three posed for pictures and cut the ribbon, which officially opened the new exhibit to visitors.

