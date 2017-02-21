Experts say “Invoking the 25th” a Difficult, Unlikely Process

Michaela Madison Reporting:

The topic of impeachment continues to circulate among critics of President Donald Trump.

The 25th Amendment outlines procedures to be followed when a sitting president is no longer capable of performing duties of the office.

Kelly Coyle with the online political encyclopedia Ballotpedia, explains why the use of the 25th Amendment is coming into question.

“Vice President Pence and a majority of President Trump’s cabinet members would have to say this president is incapable of serving, or Vice President Pence and then this undefined ‘body of Congress,’ which is where the confusion is, they would have to say that Trump is not able to serve.”

She adds that Section Four of the amendment has never been invoked, but other sections have.

“Section 1 and 2, that’s been used three times, and that was all regarding Nixon administration scandals. And then Section 3, that was used three times for medical procedures; one was under Reagan and twice for George W. Bush.”

Coyle notes “invoking the 25th” is a long process, and extremely unlikely. Those pushing for it argue concerns about the president’s mental health and ethical issues.

