Fair Recognizes Two for Service Years

Mary Alice Reporting:

Two Tuscarawas County Fair board members were awarded for serving 33 years.

In recognition, Bud Lahmers and Charlene Kehl received a clock plaque.

Kehl explained the recognition holds a special meaning for her because she was the second woman to be elected to the fair board.

“Just to have that kind of legacy is a cool thing, but as a 4-H member the fair has always been a big love of mine. So I felt very honored that I was able to put that time in, and it’s an opportunity to just really get to know a lot of different people.”

Kehl added she has many memories, but one fond memory was in the early years of serving when the board members and sheriff deputies rode the rides after the midway closed on the weekend.

Lahmers said there were some tough times working out event scheduling, but he loved the job.

“Working all that out was a challenge but I enjoyed it. I don’t think we ever had to turn anybody away. I really enjoyed working with the race horse people all those years.”

New Fair Board members have already been elected.

