Fake $100 Bill Used at Dairy Queen

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Uhrichsville, Ohio) Police are investigating after someone tried to us fake money at a business in Uhrichsville.

The incident happened yesterday evening at the Dairy Queen on North Water Street.

According to reports, an employee reported that a man handed her a $100 bill that was obviously fake and ordered a medium ice-cream cone.

The employee added that when he handed her the money, he immediately put his hood up so she couldn’t see his face.

The employee then tested the money and determined it was fake. She gave the man the cone worth $2.09, but did not give him his change.

The investigation is ongoing.

