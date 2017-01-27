Fake Money Used at Tavern

Michaela Madison Reporting
(Uhrichsville, Ohio) Another fake bill is passed in Tuscarawas County.
According to the sheriff’s log an employee at the Y Tavern off SR 36, a customer paid for his drinks with a counterfeit $20 bill.
Deputies responded and received a written statement from the employee.
No further information has been released at this time.
The report comes just a day after an employee at the Dairy Queen in Uhrichsville reported a man paid for an ice cream cone with a fake $100 bill.
Both investigations are ongoing.
