Fake Money Used at Tavern

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Uhrichsville, Ohio) Another fake bill is passed in Tuscarawas County.

According to the sheriff’s log an employee at the Y Tavern off SR 36, a customer paid for his drinks with a counterfeit $20 bill.

Deputies responded and received a written statement from the employee.

No further information has been released at this time.

The report comes just a day after an employee at the Dairy Queen in Uhrichsville reported a man paid for an ice cream cone with a fake $100 bill.

Both investigations are ongoing.

