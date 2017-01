Family Reports Stolen Dirt Bikes

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Warwick Township) The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s office is trying to locate two stolen dirt bikes.

A Warwick Township mother reported to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s office around 12:30 Monday afternoon, that her son’s bikes had been stolen.

A 2001 KTM 200 and a 2003 Yamaha Y85 were both reportedly taken from a home on Wainright Road in Warwick Township.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017