Fannie S. Yoder – June 27, 2017

Fannie S. Yoder 86 of 33588 CR 12 Baltic passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at her home.

She was born August 7, 1930 in Holmes County to the late Sam and Elmina (Hershberger) Yoder. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church. She was married on December 12, 1950 to Emanuel A. Yoder and he died on March 5, 1997.

She is survived by her children Ella (Roman) Yoder of Millersburg, Ada Mae (Eli) Shetler of Sugarcreek, Susie (Martin) Kuhns of Millersburg, Melvin (Ella) Yoder of Baltic, Andy (Emma Mae) Yoder of the home, Verna (Nelson) Hershberger of Millersburg, Clara (Raymond) Raber of Baltic and Abe (Katie) Yoder of Millersburg, daughter-in-law Ada Yoder of Baltic, 59 grandchildren, 78 great grandchildren, her brothers Levi (Katie) Yoder of Millersburg and Jonas (Ada) Yoder of Malta, her sisters Lizzie Ann (Christ) Yoder of Millersburg, Anna (Gideon) Yoder of Fresno, Esther (Mose) Yoder of Baltic and Verna (Dennis) Miller of Sugarcreek and brother-in-law Mose (Polly) Yoder of Clare, Michigan. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son Jonas, daughter-in-law Elizabeth Yoder, 5 grandchildren and her sister Ada Yoder.

Services will be held on Friday, June 30, 2017 at 9:00 AM at the Yoder Residence with Minister Melvin C. Raber officiating. Burial will be in the Barkman Cemetery in Crawford Twp., Coshocton County. Friends may call anytime at the Residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com