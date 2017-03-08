Farm Bureau Pushes for Research Manual Use

Mary Alice Reporting:

Tuscarawas County’s local Farm Bureau is stressing the importance of local Humane Officers to utilize state research regarding animal care.

Farm Bureau President Jim Rowe explained that the manual is a valuable tool for the Humane Officers since not all farm animals have the same minimal care standards.

“I think it’s unrealistic to take a person off the street who has never been around a dairy animal, or a rabbit, or a sheep and expected them what minimum care standards are. It’s unrealistic.”

The idea is to aid the Humane Officer since not all animal species are bred the same, and may need different levels of care.

