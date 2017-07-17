Fatal Blaze in Goshen Twp.

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 17th) Goshen Township, Ohio – A man is dead after a Goshen Township home burst into flames.

New Philadelphia Fire Chief Jim Parrish explains firefighters responded to the 1200 block of Goshen Hill Road around 6am on Sunday.

“Heavey smoke coming from the double-wide trailer that was up on the hill. it was kind of remote from the road so they had to stretch hose up the hill to get to it.”

He says that Connie West was able to evacuate the home; however, firefighters were told that her husband, Robert, was still inside the home. Crews located Mr. West and he was pronounced at the scene.

The fire started in the living room and the State Fire Marshall’s Office will be investigating to determine a cause.

Parrish adds that damage is estimated around $30,000.

