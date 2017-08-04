Father, Son Travel 1,400 Miles for HOF Game

Michaela Madison Reporting:

(August, 4th) Canton, Ohio – A family tradition is kept alive as a father and son travel 1,400 miles to watch the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

11-year-old Hayden Kerr of San Antonio, Texas joined his father in rooting on their favorite team, the Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys took the win over the Arizona Cardinals, 20-18 in the first game to ever be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

