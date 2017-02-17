Fire Crews Investigate NP Blaze

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Crews are investigating after a New Philadelphia home burst into flames Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the home on Ray Avenue NE just after 12:30 p.m.

When they arrived, flames were showing out of the front of the residence.

By 2:45 p.m. unites from Uhrichsville and Dover extinguished the blaze and left the scene.

There’s no word yet on injuries, a cause or how much damage was done.

Stay tuned for the latest as new information is released.

(Photo Courtesy of Tuscarawas County Scanner Facebook)

